Barboursville restaurant owner faces suit after woman falls while entering building

HUNTINGTON — A woman is suing a Barboursville restaurant after suffering a fall while trying to enter the premises.

Sherry Maynard filed a complaint in the Cabell Circuit Court against Shun Tak Inc. alleging negligence.

Maynard was at the defendant's Super China Buffet restaurant in Barboursville on Dec. 25, 2017. She alleges that as she entered the restaurant, she fell on a "hidden and/or unsafe condition" at the entrance. Maynard claims she suffered severe and permanent injuries due to the restaurant's negligence in not detecting and fixing the unsafe condition, and seeks monetary compensation for the damages.

Maynard seeks trial by jury. She is represented by Thomas Boggs of Duffield, Lovejoy & Boggs PLLC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-557