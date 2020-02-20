Huntington nursing home faces negligence claim from estate of man who suffered dehydration, renal injury

HUNTINGTON — The estate of a man who died while a resident at Heritage Center in Huntington alleges the nursing facility was negligent.

Rhonda Mills, executor of Rutherford's estate, filed a complaint in the Cabell Circuit Court against 101 13th Street Operations, doing business as the Heritage Center, and Genesis Healthcare LLC alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Ronald Rutherford became a resident at Heritage Center's nursing facility on Jan. 7, 2019. Mills alleges that during Rutherford's time at Heritage Center, he suffered pressure-related skin injury, dehydration and renal injury. Mills claims Heritage failed to provide a safe environment and adequate supervision for Rutherford, which contributed to his death on Feb. 17, 2019.

Mills seeks monetary relief and a trial by jury. She is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Judge Gregory Howard.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-556