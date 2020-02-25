Woman claims U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing charged penalties, failed to offer foreclosure alternatives

CHARLESTON — Mountain State Justice and a West Virginia woman claim the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service went five years without giving her alternative payment opportunities before issuing her a foreclosure.

Denise Wood filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Charleston Division, against the RHS alleging violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, deprivation of property without due process of law and breach of contract.

Wood entered into a credit line deed of trust with the RHS on Sept. 4, 2008. She alleges that in 2012 she was forced to quit her job because of health issues and that the RHS failed to give her a moratorium or payment arrangements. Wood claims the RHS accelerated her loan, failed to send payment books and stopped communicating with her for five and a half years until she received a notice of foreclosure in October of 2019.

Wood seeks to reinstate her loan with payments set according to the moratorium program, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Sarah Brown and Bren Pomponio of Mountain State Justice Inc., in Charleston.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division case number 2:19-CV-00897