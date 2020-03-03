Couple sues FCA US after wife was injured when Jeep Cherokee allegedly shifted into gear

MORGANTOWN — A couple is suing FCA US and others claiming their Jeep Cherokee suddenly shifted into gear, rolled down their driveway and crashed.

Mark and Delores Tanner filed a complaint in Monongalia Circuit Court against FCA US LLC, Tri Star Motors Inc., doing business as Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Shaun Willard alleging negligence, strict liability, breach of warranty and violation of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The Tanners purchased a Jeep Cherokee Sport manufactured by FCA that included a three-year or 36,000 mile warranty and 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. They allege that on July 31, 2019, the car suddenly shifted into gear without the keys in the ignition and rolled down their driveway with Delores Tanner, who uses a wheelchair, in the car. Delores Tanner was thrown into the windshield and ejected from the car and lost consciousness after it hit a utility pole.

The Tanners seek monetary relief, interest and all other proper relief. They are represented by Ronald Kramer, II of Kramer Legal Group PLLC in Bridgeport.

Monongalia Circuit Court case number 19-C-394