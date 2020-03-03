Huntington Health, Rehab faces wrongful death claim alleging resident suffered fatal fall

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Health and Rehabilitation is facing a wrongful death suit alleging a resident suffered a fatal fall while under their care.

John Jarvis, administrator of the Estate of Gladys M. Jarvis filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Seventeenth Street Associates LLC doing business as Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center and others alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Gladys Jarvis entered Huntington Health and Rehabilitation on June 7, 2013. The plaintiff alleges that while under Huntington Health's care, she suffered several falls that resulted in skin tears, a head laceration, subdural hemorrhage and a fracture. The plaintiff claims that Jarvis' fall on Nov. 18, 2019 resulted in another subdural hematoma that caused her death.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Jeff Steward, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell PLLC in Charleston.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-551