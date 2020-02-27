Woman sues Kroger, store manager alleging she fell on slippery substance

HUNTINGTON — A Kroger grocery and one of its store managers is facing a negligence claim by a woman who alleges she fell on a slippery surface while shopping at the store in Huntington.

Mary Hutchison filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Kroger Limited Partnership I and Saul Adkins, the manager, alleging negligence.

Hutchison was shopping at the Kroger store in Huntington on Nov. 21, 2019. She alleges that she slipped on an "unknown substance," fell and suffered injuries. Hutchison claims Adkins should have been aware of the alleged slippery condition and failed to maintain a safe condition on the premises.

Hutchison seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Kenneth Hicks of Kenneth Hicks LC in Huntington. This case has been assigned to Judge Paul T. Farrell.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-547