Huntington woman claims landlord negligence after allegedly falling on sidewalk

HUNTINGTON — A woman claims her landlord was negligent after falling on water and mud buildup on the sidewalk and suffering injuries.

Emma Thomas filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Park Place Properties LLC alleging negligence.

Thomas was leaving her apartment, which was leased from Park Place, on Aug. 4, 2018. She alleges that when she stepped onto the sidewalk leading to her apartment, her shoe got caught in sand, mud and water buildup coming from a water-spout runoff. She claims she fell and hit the concrete and suffered injuries and that Park Place failed to properly maintain the sidewalks at the complex.

Thomas seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Eric Hayhurst of Hayhurst Law PLLC in Morgantown.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-544