Former Steel of West Virginia worker claims company's lead counsel illegally obtained his confidential medical records

HUNTINGTON— A former steelworker is suing Steel of West Virginia over privacy issues

Seth Harrison filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against John O'Connor, individually and as vice president of Steel of West Virginia Inc., and Steel of West Virginia Inc.

Harrison, a former Steel of West Virginia employee, was charged with auto theft in October of 2018 and underwent a court mandated psychiatric evaluation by the Ohio Court Clinic Forensic Service of the Department of Mental Health in Cincinnati. Harrison claims the report is a confidential medical record and that O'Connor, who is also general counsel for Steel of West Virginia, sent someone to attend Harrison's December 2018 court hearing who then illegally obtained a copy of his psychiatric report from the Clerk of the Court.

Harrison seeks monetary relief, return of the copies of his medical report and all other just relief. He is represented by Thomas Maroney and Patrick Maroney of Maroney, Williams, Weaver & Pancake PLLC in Charleston.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-535