Couple sues handyman alleging he left job, failed to repay them a personal loan

HUNTINGTON — An Ohio handyman who contracted to do work at a West Virginia couple's home is facing a suit alleging he abandoned the project despite being paid and also failed to repay money the he was loaned.

Keith and Amy Nicholas filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Rick Shepherd doing business as Pro Handyman Services LLC alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The plaintiffs hired Shepherd in November of 2016 to do various work at their home in Barboursville including putting up fencing, running an electrical line and other jobs. The plaintiffs allege they paid Shepherd three installments of $5,800, $2,800 and $3,000. They claim in January of 2017, Shepherd asked them for a personal loan of $2,000 and agreed to pay it back in installments which he failed to do and also left the projects unfinished and left their property "in a mess."

The plaintiffs seek monetary and all other just relief. They are represented by Attorney Donald Jarrell in Wayne.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-534