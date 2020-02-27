Man sues Enterprise Rent-A-Car for black ice that caused injuries

CHARLESTON — A man is suing Enterprise Rent-A-Car for injuries he sustained when he fell on the car rental company's Charleston property.

EAN Holdings is doing business as Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Joseph Huff was walking in Charleston on Jan. 26, 2019, when he slipped and fell on black ice on the property, according to a complaint filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.

Huff claims it was Enterprise's duty to examine its premises and make sure any unsafe or dangerous conditions were corrected so that people on the premises would not be injured.

"The ice caused a slipping hazard which was reasonably foreseeable to the defendant and its agents; however, the hazard was not open and obvious to visitors of the property," the complaint states.

Huff claims Enterprise did not clean up the black ice or warn visitors that the sidewalk had black ice on it. He claims when he fell, he was seriously injured despite watching where he was walking.

Enterprise failed to keep its property in a safe condition for individuals on its property, which was negligent, careless and wrong, according to the suit.

Huff claims the injuries he suffered caused him to also incur medical expenses in excess of $6,558.41. He also claims he has suffered great pain of body and mind as a result of the injuries he sustained and other impairments, including loss of enjoyment of life.

As a result of the defendant's negligent conduct, they failed to properly treat and maintain their premises, allowing those premises to become a nuisance, according to the suit.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Huff claims Enterprise's actions caused him to suffer damages and injuries.

Huff is seeking compensatory damages with pre- and post-judgment interest. He is represented by Charles M. Love IV of The Love Law Firm in Charleston.

The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court Case number: 19-C-1107