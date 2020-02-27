Woman says acupuncturist caused severe burns

CHARLESTON — A Kanawha County woman is suing Comprehensive Health Center Inc. for severe burns she suffered during acupuncture therapy.

Dr. Rose Jacobs, a licensed acupuncturist and oriental medical doctor, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

Kimberly L. Fulks was a patient of Jacobs' and received treatment on Nov. 20, 2017, to help with the pain she was having from several previous surgeries, according to a complaint filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.

Fulks claims while she was receiving acupuncture treatment, Jacobs and her assistant placed a heat lamp over her stomach while they were inserting acupuncture pins into her hands, feet and stomach.

Jacobs and her assistant left the heat lamp over Fulks' stomach and left the room for more than an hour, leaving Fulks with no way of calling for assistance, according to the suit.

Fulks claims she had no idea the lamp was so close and so hot that it was causing severe burns to her stomach. She claims it wasn't until she returned to work after the treatment that she noticed her stomach was blistered and she had to seek treatment for second- and third-degree burns.

Because of the burns, Fulks has scars and permanent disfigurement on her stomach and is still receiving treatment for the scarring, according to the suit.

Fulks claims the defendants were negligent and deviated from the standard of care during their treatment.

The defendants breached their duty of care to Fulks and caused here severe burns, considerable pain and permanent injuries, according to the suit.

Fulks claims the defendants' actions constitute medical negligence due to their indifference to the safety, health and welfare of Fulks and other patients.

Fulks is seeking compensatory and punitive damages with pre-judgment interest. She is represented by Christopher D. Pence of Hardy Pence in Charleston.

The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Charles E. King.

Kanawha Circuit Court Case number: 19-C-1103