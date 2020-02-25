BAILEY & GLASSER LLP: Bailey Glasser Sponsors Mock Trial Team at WVU College of Law

Bailey & Glasser LLP issued the following announcement on Feb. 24.

For the third consecutive year, Bailey Glasser sponsored a mock trial team from the West Virginia University (WVU) College of Law in the 57th Annual Academy of Trial Lawyers Mock Trial Competition on February 19-21, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Attorneys Greg Haddad and Travis Prince served as coaches to the Bailey Glasser mock trial team.

The group received a valuable experience as they had opportunity to try a case in a courtroom before a federal judge from the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The team was selected to represent the plaintiff and received a successful jury verdict. During the trial, the team was paired with a medical witness who participated as an expert witness which afforded them the unique opportunity to direct and cross examine an actual medical expert. Allegheny County (Pennsylvania) High School students served as jurors during the trial.

The team consisted of four WVU Law students: Kenshandra Mitchell, Kiana Bracciodieta, Sandra Walls, and Jennifer Kenel.

