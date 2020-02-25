West Virginia Record

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

FLAHERTY SENSABAUGH BONASSO PLLC: Flaherty Welcomes New Associate (2/19/2020)

By Press release submission | Feb 25, 2020

Lawyer

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC issued the following announcement on Feb. 19.

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso is pleased to announce that associate Michelle K. Schaller has joined the firm’s Morgantown office.

Michelle is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. She joined Flaherty after a judicial clerkship for the Honorable Michael J. Aloi, U.S. Magistrate Judge. Michelle has experience in federal and state courts in West Virginia and Pennsylvania in a variety of subjects ranging from criminal law and mediation to toxic torts and insurance.

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC