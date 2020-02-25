FLAHERTY SENSABAUGH BONASSO PLLC: Flaherty Welcomes New Associate (2/19/2020)

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC issued the following announcement on Feb. 19.

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso is pleased to announce that associate Michelle K. Schaller has joined the firm’s Morgantown office.

Michelle is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. She joined Flaherty after a judicial clerkship for the Honorable Michael J. Aloi, U.S. Magistrate Judge. Michelle has experience in federal and state courts in West Virginia and Pennsylvania in a variety of subjects ranging from criminal law and mediation to toxic torts and insurance.

