WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE: Gov. Justice: President Donald J. Trump delivers funding increase for West Virginia flood recovery

Gov. Jim Justice announced that President Donald J. Trump has approved his request for a federal cost-share increase for June 2016 flood recovery projects from 75 percent to 90 percent.

“This increase in our cost share is incredible news for our state and our people and is more proof that President Trump is the best friend West Virginia has ever had in the White House,” said Gov. Justice. “We could never thank President Trump enough for approving my request for more federal assistance.

“This support is going to allow us, as a State, the flexibility we need to truly rebuild lives.”

This grant funding, in response to the June 2016 Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, is awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance grant program.

With the recent award of $131,671,998.45 for the rebuilding of two Nicholas County Schools, the State of West Virginia met the threshold to receive this cost-share increase.

These funds allow FEMA to reimburse West Virginia 90 percent of eligible costs of emergency expenses, debris removal and infrastructure repair. The remaining 10 percent is provided by non-federal funds.

FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the State. The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM) works alongside FEMA at the State level on these recovery efforts.

