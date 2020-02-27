TOPDOG Legal Marketing issued the following announcement on Feb. 21.

TOPDOG Legal Marketing Named in Feedspot’s “Top 40”

TOPDOG Legal Marketing, LLC is pleased to announce the company’s inclusion in Feedspot’s “Top 40 Legal Marketing Blogs & Websites in 2020 for Law Firms.” TOPDOG strives to provide valuable legal marketing tips, insights, news, and knowledge to law firms, and this nod from the industry indicates that the company is meeting that goal.





Feedspot’s team of experts performs extensive research on millions of blogs and websites to narrow the selection to those most relevant, fresh, and engaging to the intended audience. TOPDOG Legal Marketing is honored to be included and recognized as a trusted resource for attorneys and law firms that seek to understand and amplify the benefits of digital legal marketing.

“We’ve worked hard to bring high-quality law firm marketing tips to fellow attorneys nationwide,” says Krista Duncan Black, J.D., TOPDOG’s CEO. “We’re proud to have made Feedspot’s Top 40 list, which helps unite law firms with reliable, time-tested law firm marketing information.”

About TOPDOG Legal Marketing, LLC: TOPDOG Legal Marketing’s attorney-led team serves clients nationwide, providing legal content, digital marketing, and web services to help attorneys and law firms “get found” online.

Contact:

Krista Duncan Black, J.D., CEO

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

TOPDOG Legal Marketing, LLC

(480) 744-7331

tdog@tdoglegal.com

###

Original source can be found here.