Couple sues Marshall County Coal, foreman after wife is injured in mantrip collision

MOUNDSVILLE — A couple is suing the Marshall County Coal Company and one of its foreman after the wife suffered injuries in a mantrip collision.

Connie and John Titus filed a complaint in Marshall Circuit Court against MCCC and Gary Snyder alleging deliberate intent and exposure in violation of West Virginia law.

Connie Titus worked for MCCC as a general inside laborer. The plaintiffs allege that on Jan. 12, 2018 Titus boarded a "mantrip" to exit the mine and had received clearance from mine dispatch. They claim a mantrip operated by Snyder traveling in the opposite direction violently collided with Titus' mantrip while coming around a curve. Titus suffered injury to her hip, shoulder muscles, neck and back and required multiple surgeries. The plaintiffs allege Synder failed to follow mine traffic regulations and safety laws.

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by J. Ryan Stewart of Bailey Javins & Carter LC in Charleston.

Marshall Circuit Court case number 20-C-2