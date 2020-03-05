Rolling Meadows Place sued for negligence after broken hip allegedly leads to death

CHARLESTON — The estate of a former Rolling Meadows resident is alleging the assisted living's negligent care lead to her hip fracture and contributed to her death.

Kurt Entsminger, executor of the Estate of Margery Entsminger filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division against Scott Depot Aid II POCO LLC doing business as Rolling Meadows Place, Enlivant Aid II (FNMA) Mgmt., LLC and others alleging negligence.

The plaintiff alleges that on July 19, 2018 Margery Entsminger suffered a fall while a resident at Rolling Meadows assisted living that caused a fractured hip and displacement. She underwent surgery on her hip at Thomas Memorial Hospital in Charleston on July 24, 2018. The plaintiff claims Entsminger's death on May 31, 2019 was due in part to her hip injury.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief in excess of $75,000, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Ben Salango Dan Snuffer and Patrick Salango of Preston & Salango PLLC in Charleston.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division case number 3:20-CV-00001