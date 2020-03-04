West Virginia Record

Schneider National Carriers faces lawsuit after woman and her son injured in collision

By Marian Johns | Mar 4, 2020

WAYNE — A woman is suing Schneider National Carriers after she and her son were allegedly injured in a collision.  

Amy Ratliff, individually and as the next friend of Aderiam Martinez filed a complaint in Wayne Circuit Court against Schneider National Carriers Inc., and Austin Mclure, alleging negligence. 

Ratliff and her passenger, Martinez, were driving on Interstate 64 in Kenova on Jan. 9, 2018. She alleges that a tractor trailer driven by Mclure merged into their lane and collided with her vehicle. Ratliff and Martinez suffered injuries that have resulted in hospital and other medical bills. Ratliff alleges that Mclure failed to "maintain a proper lookout" and failed to yield causing the accident. 

Ratliff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other jut relief. She is represented by Michael Walker of Burnside Law LLC in Huntingon. 

Wayne Circuit Court case number CC-50-2020-C-1

