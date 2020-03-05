Man says moving company subcontracted job, more than doubling quoted cost

WHEELING — A man claims a West Virginia moving company concealed its subcontracting of his moving job to another, more expensive company.

Michael Stein filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against Purple Heart Moving Group Inc., and United Speed Movers Inc., alleging fraudulent inducement.

Stein hired Purple Heart for his July 2019 move from Wheeling to his new home in Las Vegas. He alleges that Purple Heart concealed its subcontracting the moving job out to United Speed which demanded $14,999.77 for his move after Purple had given him a $6,660.68 "binding moving estimate" and guaranteed delivery date. Stein also claims United Speed delivered his belongings two days late, failed to reassemble his beds and damaged numerous possessions.

Stein seeks monetary relief in excess of $75,000, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Patrick Cassidy of Cassidy, Cogan, Shapell & Voegelin LC in Wheeling.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 20-C-03