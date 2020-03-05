West Virginia Record

Friday, March 6, 2020

Lexington Coal faces suit alleging it owes more than $200,000 for equipment, labor at its mines

Lawsuits

By Marian Johns | Mar 5, 2020

WILLIAMSON — A coal industry construction company says Lexington Coal owes them more than $200,000. 

R&D Construction Inc., filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Lexington Coal Company LLC alleging breach of contract. 

R&D claims that between April 2019 and June 2019, it provided contracted labor, use and moving of heavy equipment and electrical line work at several of Lexington's mines in Mingo County. R&D alleges that they are owed $267,980 in unpaid invoices for the services provided to Lexington. 

R&D seeks monetary relief of $267,980, interest, trial by jury and other appropriate relief. They are represented by Nathan Brown and Joshua Ferrell of Ferrell & Brown PLLC in Williamson. 

Mingo Circuit Court case number 20-C-1 

