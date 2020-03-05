Truck drivers sue Fox Transportation Inc over missing wages

CHARLESTON — A California-based transportation company is facing a suit by several former truck drivers alleging wage theft.

Melissa Sarrett Tom Hughes and others filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Fox Transportation Inc., alleging violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, fraud, negligent misrepresentation and conversion.

The plaintiffs worked for Fox Transportation as truck drivers between 2008 and 2019 and transported goods, mostly to pharmacies, in Southern West Virginia. They allege they were misclassified as independent contractors and paid as hourly employees while working more than 40 hours per week without overtime pay.

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief of more than $10,000, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by John Gianola and James Gianola of Gianola, Barnum, Bechtel & Jecklin LC in Morgantown.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-10