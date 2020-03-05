Motorcyclist claims West Virginia DOH left road work job site in hazardous condition causing his accident

CHARLESTON — A motorcyclist who was injured when he struck a section of unpaved gravel and was thrown from his bike is claiming the West Virginia Department of Transportation's Division of Highways negligence.

Shawn Sexton filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against the State of West Virginia Department's DOH alleging negligence.

Sexton was riding his motorcycle in the Humane Society's charity ride the Hogs 4 Dogs Dice Run on June 16, 2019. He alleges that while riding on Chaplin Road between 1-79 and Mylan Park, he struck "washed-out gravel" that was part of a DOH culvert project that had been left without being compacted or paved and without any warning signage or flaggers. Sexton was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on his head and shoulder and suffered a fractured shoulder and wrist.

Sexton seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Edmund Wagoner and David Goddard of Goddard & Wagoner PLLC in Morgantown.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-4