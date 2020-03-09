Convenience store supplier claims Penn's Market owes more than $3,000

FAYETTEVILLE – A Wheeling convenience store supplier alleges a Powellton store owes it more than $3,000.

Chas M. Sledd Co., doing business as Team Sledd, filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Penn's Market and Stefan Penn alleging breach of contract.

Team Sledd alleges in its complaint that on Oct. 29, 2018, it entered into a credit and open account agreement with Penn's Market. Team Sledd claims it sold and delivered merchandise to Penn's Market and as of Dec. 20, 2018, Penn's Market owed $3,094.22 on its commercial credit account. It also alleges Penn's Market has interest due on its balance in the amount of $502.03.

Team Sledd seeks monetary relief of $3,596.25 plus 18% interest and all other just relief. It is represented by Arthur Zamosky and Trisha Hudkins of Bernstein-Burkley PC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 20-C-1