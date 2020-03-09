Physician claims Highmark owes him more than $137,000 for health services

WHEELING – A physician and owner of Valley Medical Management of Pain alleges a health maintenance organization owes him more than $137,000 in unpaid billings for his medical services.

Troy Balgo, D.O., filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against Highmark West Virginia Inc. alleging breach of contract.

Balgo entered into an agreement with Highmark to provide health care services to its members. He alleges that in August of 2019, Highmark began to withhold payment for his services and claims he is owed $137,604.73 in unpaid billings.

Balgo seeks monetary relief of $137,604.73, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Paul Harris in Wheeling.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jason A. Cuomo.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 19-C-316