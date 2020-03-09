Patient alleges South Charleston doctor's negligence caused her liver failure

CHARLESTON – A South Charleston doctor is facing a negligence claim by a patient who alleges mismanagement of her hepatitis A caused her liver failure.

Tekisha Eubanks filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Bassam Haffar, M.D., alleging violation of the West Virginia Medical Professional Liability Act.

Eubanks came to Boone Memorial Hospital in September of 2018 due to abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and dysuria. The suit states she was then transferred to Thomas Memorial on Sept. 4, 2018, and diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Eubanks alleges that when she saw Haffar on Sept. 12, 2018, he failed to monitor her hepatitis despite concerning lab results. Eubanks claims Haffar's mismanagement of her hepatitis caused liver failure and the need for a liver transplant.

Eubanks seeks damages, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Timothy Houston and Kathy Brown of Brown/Houston PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1261