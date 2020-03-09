Woman alleges name was fraudulently added to Vivint account

CHARLESTON – A Kanawha County woman alleges a home security company illegally attempted to collect a debt for a contract on which her name was fraudulently signed.

Micheal Grounds filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Vivint Inc. alleging unconscionable inducement.

Grounds claims her landlord, Robert Hull, asked her to co-sign a contract for a security system at his primary residence. She claims she refused to sign for Hull and that her name was fraudulently signed on the contract between Hull and Vivint. Grounds also alleges the contract falsely stated she resided with Hull at his residence.

After Hull passed away in November 2018, Grounds claims Vivint began to illegally attempt to collect on his account from her on several occasions. She alleges the defendant promised to cancel the account in a September 2019 letter, but it has continued to attempt to collect on the account.

Grounds seeks a declaration that the contract is unenforceable, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. The plaintiff is represented by Daniel Lattanzi of Pepper & Nason in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1258