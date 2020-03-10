Man sues Toyota, dealer over allegations they failed to fix rattling in Tacoma

HUNTINGTON – A Cabell County man is suing Toyota and a West Virginia dealer over allegations his new Tacoma truck does not conform to the manufacturer's express warranties.

Chase Vance filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Toyota Motor North America Inc. and Advantage Toyota Inc. alleging violation of the Lemon Law, breach of express warranties, breach of implied warranty of merchantability, breach of implied warranty of fitness and violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

Vance purchased a new 2019 Toyota Tacoma on Sept. 14, 2019, from Advantage that included a manufacturer's express warranty. He alleges that on Sept. 18, 2019, he began to notice a rattle and vibration coming from the dash that became louder with acceleration. Vance claims that after several repair attempts by Advantage, the issue could not be fixed and that the manufacturer refused "to cure the defect."

Vance seeks to cancel the sales contract, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Benjamin Sheridan of Klein & Sheridan LC in Hurricane.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-570