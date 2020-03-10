Woman sues Kia, auto dealership alleging Optima had numerous defects





WINFIELD – A Putnam County woman is suing Kia Motors America and a West Virginia auto dealership claiming her new Kia Optima had numerous defects that were unrepairable.

Patricia Beller filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against Kia Motors America Inc., Dutch Miller of Charleston Inc. and Hyundai Capital America, doing business as Kia Motors Finance, alleging violation of the state's Lemon Law, breach of express warranties and other counts.

Beller purchased a new 2015 Kia Optima EX on Aug. 27, 2014, from Dutch Miller of Charleston and the purchase included a manufacturer's express warranty. She alleges that on Dec. 12, 2014, after she had the oil in the car changed at the dealership, she noticed oil leaking under the vehicle in her garage.

Beller claims the leak was fixed but that in March of 2016, the car began to leak oil again, a "vinegar or mildew" odor came out of the vents, a strange noise came from the sunroof, the headliner fell down, the Bluetooth microphone went out as well as other issues. Beller alleges despite several repair attempts, the car continued to experience other issues and has not been repaired to bring it into conformity with the warranty.

The plaintiff alleges the defendant failed to repair the vehicle within a reasonable time period.

Beller seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Benjamin Sheridan of Klein & Sheridan LC in Hurricane.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 19-C-260