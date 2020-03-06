Former EZ Transportation employee claims she faced discrimination, termination due to pregnancy

CHARLESTON – A former EZ Transportation transport driver alleges she faced discrimination due to her pregnancy.

Tiffany Mays filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against EZ Transportation LLC and James Stafford alleging violation of the West Virginia Pregnant Worker's Fairness Act and the West Virginia Wage Payment and Collection Act.

Mays was hired by EZ Transportation in March of 2019 while she was pregnant with her fourth child. She alleges that she immediately faced discrimination due to her pregnancy, including being denied and ridiculed over time off for medical checkups. Mays claims that after she faced complications with her pregnancy in April of 2019 and required hospitalization, she was terminated by Stafford.

Mays also alleges she worked more than 40 hours per week without overtime pay.

May seeks back and front pay, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Sean Cook of The Warner Law Offices PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1252