Former Sprint customer alleges carrier is attempting to collect fee for returned phones

HUNTINGTON – An Ona man is suing Sprint over a dispute that started with a $10 delivery fee he alleges was mistakenly charged for his family's cellphones and usage plan that he later canceled.

James Edmonds filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Sprint Communications Co. and IC Systems alleging violation of the West Virginia Consumer Protection Act and other counts.

Edmonds alleges he purchased four phones "off the shelf" on a family plan from Sprint in April 2019. He alleges he was told Sprint would waive the activation fee, but received a bill with a $10 delivery fee and $20 activation fee.

He alleges Sprint waived the activation fee after he disputed the charge, but refused to waive the $10 delivery fee. He alleges he canceled his service and returned the phones. Edmonds alleges he was then charged a $45 restocking fee for each phone and that Sprint continues to bill him more than $2,000 for phones he returned. The suit states Sprint sent the account to IC Systems for collection.

Edmonds seeks actual damages, a trial by jury and all other proper relief. He is represented by Benjamin Sheridan of Klein & Sheridan LC in Hurricane.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.

Cabell County Circuit court case number 19-C-569