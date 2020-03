West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on Feb. 25.

–Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Judge Louis H. “Duke” Bloom presided over a mock trial for the Big Bad Wolf at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27, in his courtroom in the Kanawha County Judicial Annex, 111 Court Street, Charleston.

Third-grade students from Overbrook Elementary School in Charleston played all parts in the trial. The media was welcome to attend.

Original source can be found here.