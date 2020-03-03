NELSON MULLINS: PitchBook Recognizes Nelson Mullins’ Emerging Companies and Venture Capital Practices with Global, National Rankings

Nelson Mullins issued the following announcement on Feb. 24.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has once again been recognized by PitchBook Data, Inc. in its “2019 Annual Global League Tables” as among the most active law firms advising startups and venture capital firms. Additionally, Nelson Mullins is the highest ranking law firm based in the Southeastern United States.

“These results are noteworthy because, unlike most of our peer firms in the rankings, we don’t have a physical presence in Silicon Valley,” said Douglas R. Spear, who heads the Firm’s Emerging Companies and Venture Capital practices. “Despite this fact, our rankings speak to the growth of startup communities in other markets and our deep experience and relationships in those areas. Additionally, our performance demonstrates the relevance of our team and our innovative and flexible structure, which emerging companies and venture funds find compelling.”

Nelson Mullins’ rankings improved in all categories when compared to its rankings in PitchBook’s 2018 Global League Tables. This year, the firm’s rankings included:

#20 most active global law firm in VC deals

#16 most active in the US

#2 most active in the Southeast

#9 most active in the South

#23 most active in Early Stage deals

#19 most active in Late Stage deals

