WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Morrisey Celebrates National Consumer Protection Week In North Central West Virginia

West Virginia Attorney General issued the following announcement on Feb. 27.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host various events across north central West Virginia aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud as part of National Consumer Protection Week 2020.

The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues from Sunday, March 1, to Saturday, March 7.

“Consumer protection is the cornerstone of what our office does all year round, but it’s important to take opportunities to highlight this issue,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Scammers don’t take a break so consumers must always stay alert.”

The week’s events include:

March 2: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Fairview Senior Center, 404 Main St., Fairview

March 3: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Road, Grafton

March 4: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg

March 4: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth, Clarksburg City Hall, 222 W. Main St., Clarksburg

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

March 5: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth, Westover Post Office, 1 Ohio Ave., Westover

March 7: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – West Virginia Fishing and Hunting Show, 500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown

March 8: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – West Virginia Fishing and Hunting Show, 500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown

Original source can be found here.