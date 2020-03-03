WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Morrisey Celebrates National Consumer Protection Week In North Central West Virginia

West Virginia Attorney General issued the following announcement on Feb. 27.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host various events across north central West Virginia aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud as part of National Consumer Protection Week 2020.
The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues from Sunday, March 1, to Saturday, March 7.
“Consumer protection is the cornerstone of what our office does all year round, but it’s important to take opportunities to highlight this issue,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Scammers don’t take a break so consumers must always stay alert.”
The week’s events include:
March 2: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Fairview Senior Center, 404 Main St., Fairview
March 3: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Road, Grafton
March 4: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg
March 4: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth, Clarksburg City Hall, 222 W. Main St., Clarksburg
March 5: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Consumer Education Booth, Westover Post Office, 1 Ohio Ave., Westover
March 7: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – West Virginia Fishing and Hunting Show, 500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown
March 8: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – West Virginia Fishing and Hunting Show, 500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown
