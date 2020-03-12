Weirton police officer sues organizations, individuals on defamation allegations over Halloween display comments

NEW CUMBERLAND – A Weirton police officer is suing West Virginia Industrial Workers of the World alleging he was defamed by it and several individuals.

Diane Magnone, Industrial Workers of the World, Mary Pezzulo, Steel Magnificat, Alyssa Choiniere, Heavy Inc., Lance Cooper and unknown persons or entities were also named as defendants in the suit.

Samuel Krzys is a police officer for Weirton and has been a police officer for approximately 10 years, according to a complaint filed in Hancock Circuit Court.

Krzys claims for at least the last 15 years he has always expended vast resources and time and effort to make a great Halloween display at his home for trick or treat and always enjoyed the large turnout for his display from students, adults and even a local television station.

One of the decorations that was displayed each year was a white alien hanging from a tree, however, on Nov. 3 the defendants, through various social media, allegedly made false statements concerning the plaintiff, falsely accusing him of being racist, a white supremacist, a person who approves of lynching, requesting he be removed from his job and urging people to keep their children away from him, among other statements, according to the suit.

Krzys alleges he suffered damages because of the defendants' allegations.

"The defendants...portrayed these false comments in order to make their own self's look like social activists and to destroy the reputation of a police officer and prevention resource officer," the complaint states.

Krzys claims the defendants' conduct was willful and wanton and was libel per se and defamation.

The defendants' actions caused Krzys to fear for his safety, as well as embarrassment, harassment and the loss of his good reputation within the community, according to the suit.

Krzys is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. He is represented by Vincent S. Gurrera of Gurrera Law Offices in Weirton.

Hancock Circuit Court case number 20-C-6