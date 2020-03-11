Charleston couple claims contractor provided poor subcontracting work, billed for materials never ordered

CHARLESTON – A Charleston couple claim their contractor hired unqualified sub-contractors and billed them for materials that were never ordered or used to complete their renovation project.

Joshua Galbraith and Liza Arceo filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Construction Unlimited LLC, Salvatore Cataido and Chris Freeman alleging breach of contract, fraud and negligence.

The plaintiffs hired Construction Unlimited on June 29, 2017, to build a two-story addition and make renovations to their home in Kanawha County for a cost of $205,500. They allege the project suffered significant delays and Unlimited hired unqualified subcontractors. They also claim that after entering into a second contract with Unlimited in August of 2018, Unlimited billed them for materials that were never ordered.

The plaintiffs allege the defendants' breach of contract caused extensive water damage to the interior of their home and damaged their basement, window and roof.

The plaintiffs seek damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. They are represented by Shawn Romano and Miles Berger of Romano & Associates PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-54