Consumer claims South Charleston auto dealer sold defective car that had seven previous owners

CHARLESTON – A South Charleston auto dealership is facing a suit from a 72-year-old Charleston woman who claims she was fraudulently sold a defective car that had seven previous owners.

Carolyn Songer filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Hah Preowned Auto Outlet Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corp. alleging fraud.

Songer purchased a 2006 Chrysler from Hah on July 19, 2018, for $5,790. She alleges that the vehicle had seven previous owners, including a woman who was arrested for transporting more than $100,000 worth of suitcases of marijuana from Washington State. She alleges the market value of the car at that time was only $2,000, that she was charged for a "worthless" warranty and that the car had defects that also were not disclosed to her.

Songer seeks actual and punitive damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Daniel Hedges of Mountain State Justice in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-49