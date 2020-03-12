Rafters Lounge patron alleges untreated, icy parking lot caused dislocated shoulder

FAYETTEVILLE – A Glen Jean man who alleges he slipped and fell on a patch of ice at Holiday Lodge Hotel and Conference Center and dislocated his shoulder is claiming negligence.

John Martin filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Gold Capital LLC, doing business as Holiday Lodge Hotel and Conference Center, and Brancyn Inc., doing business as Dory's Grill-Rafters Lounge, alleging negligence.

Martin alleges was at Rafters in the Holiday Lodge in Oak Hill on Jan. 19, 2018. He alleges that while leaving the lounge, he slipped and fell on patches of ice in the parking lot and suffered a dislocated shoulder. He alleges the area had not been treated with salt and had poor lighting conditions. Martin also claims he has continued pain and numbness from the alleged accident.

Martin seeks compensatory and punitive damages, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Stephen New and Amanda Taylor of New, Taylor & Associates in Beckley.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 20-C-8