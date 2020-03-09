&&& Wyoming County man alleges surgeon caused cystic duct leak during gallbladder removal

PINEVILLE – A Wyoming County couple is suing a Wyoming County surgeon claiming he caused complications following the husband's gallbladder removal surgery.

Dinnie Carter and Carla Carter filed a complaint in Wyoming Circuit Court against Dominador Lao, M.D., alleging negligence.

Dinnie Carter underwent a cholecystectomy to remove his gallbladder on Feb. 15, 2018, performed by Lao. He alleges that while performing the surgery, Lao caused a cystic duct leak during the procedure. He also alleges Lao failed to diagnose and properly treat the leak during exploratory surgery on Feb. 20, 2018, which caused him life-threatening complications, including sepsis.

The Carters seeks monetary relief, interest, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by James R. Fox and Michelle Roman Fox of Fox Law Office in Hurricane.

Wyoming Circuit Court case number 20-C-4