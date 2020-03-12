Supply company claims Ryan Environmental owes more than $160,000 for materials

WINFIELD – A Putnam County supplier claims Ryan Environmental owes more than $160,000 for materials and supplies.

Core & Main LP filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against Ryan Environmental LLC and Clayton Rice alleging breach of contract.

Core & Main sold materials and supplies on credit to Ryan Environmental on Feb. 17, 2017. The plaintiff alleges it extended $168,875.45 in credit to Ryan Environmental that it has failed to pay. Core & Main claims that despite attempts to collect the funds, Ryan Environmental refused to pay for the supplies it purchased on credit in breach of their contract.

Core & Main seek monetary relief of $170,260.75, interest and all other appropriate relief. It is represented by Mary Prim in Scott Depot.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joseph K. Reeder.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 20-C-9