Natural gas midstream provider claims TransCanada, Columbia Gas damaged pipeline

MOUNDSVILLE – Blue Racer alleges TransCanada and Columbia Gas caused damage to its natural gas pipeline during the construction and operation of their Leach X-Press Pipeline.

Blue Racer Midstream LLC filed a complaint in Marshall Circuit Court against TC Energy Inc., also known as TransCanada USA Services Inc., and Columbia Gas Transmission LLC alleging negligence and liability.

The suit states Blue Racer began construction on its G-151 high pressure pipeline to transport ethane from its Marshall County complex in October of 2014. Blue Racer alleges that during the defendants' excavation of their Leach XPress Pipeline in 2015, which was in the vicinity of the G-151 pipeline, the plaintiff's pipeline became destabilized and had to be shut down for a period of time. It also alleges the rupture of the Leach XPress in June 2018 caused further shut down of the G-151 and maintenance.

Blue Racer seeks damages and all other appropriate relief. It is represented by Daniel Guida of The Guida Law Offices in Weirton and S. David Wilharm of Rokisky, McCune, Whilharm & Blair PLLC in Weirton.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge David Hummel Jr.

Marshall Circuit Court case number 20-C-6H