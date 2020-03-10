FLAHERTY SENSABAUGH BONASSO PLLC: Caleb Knight Reviews Legislative Changes at Craft 2: A Farm to Bottle Summit

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC issued the following announcement on March 5.

Caleb Knight recently presented as part of a legislative update panel at Craft 2: A Farm to Bottle Summit at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV. This event was a follow up to the popular inaugural event held last April. As a speaker on the panel, Caleb reviewed recent legislative changes affecting the growing craft beverage industry in West Virginia.

The event was headlined by nationally known expert Don Schjeldahl and hosted by Bill Woodrum, director of entrepreneurship with the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in Huntington.

Caleb has been a business lawyer with Flaherty for nearly ten years. He routinely represents small businesses with organizational and funding issues, leases, licenses and other routine business matters. He has expertise in craft beer and craft beverage issues, including licensure and intellectual property issues, and has worked on trademark matters for both distillers and brewers. As a homebrewer and as a member of the Kanawha Valley Homebrewer’s Association, Caleb has a unique and genuine perspective on the craft beverage industry in West Virginia.

Original source can be found here.