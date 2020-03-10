WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS: Supreme Court Admits Lawyers (03/04/2020)

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on March 4.

The following people were admitted to practice law before the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Successful applicants of the West Virginia Bar Examination who were admitted:

1. Samuel Martin Bloom

2. Kelly Nicole Coly

3. Barbara Renee Finley

4. David Allan Martin

5. Ashley Nicole Sturgell

6. Joshua David Wiseman

Admitted by transferred Uniform Bar Examination:

1. Michael Thomas Gioia

2. Kayla Nicole Hicks

3. Deborah Jo Williams

4. Howard Cleo Williams III

Admitted by reciprocity (other states where admitted in parentheses):

1. Laura Christa Bunting (PA)

2. Ari Nathanson Sommer (NY, VA)

Original source can be found here.