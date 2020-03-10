WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS: Judge Nines to Sit on Supreme Court for One Case

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on March 3.

Nineteenth Judicial Circuit (Barbour and Taylor Counties) Judge Shawn David Nines will sit on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to hear one case on Wednesday, March 4. Chief Justice Tim Armstead appointed Judge Nines to replace Justice Margaret Workman on the case because she is recused. Judge Nines will hear a Rule 20 Argument in WV Division of Highways and Terra Goins v. Michael Powell, No. 18-0929 & 18- 0932. Judge Nines took the bench in the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit on January 2, 2019. Governor Jim Justice appointed Nines on December 11, 2018, to the new judicial position created in the 2018 legislative session.

Judge Nines is also one of only seven Circuit judges that currently serves on West Virginia’s Business Court, which was developed to handle complex commercial litigation throughout the State. Before his appointment, Judge Nines served as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in either Taylor and/or Barbour Counties from 2007 until his appointment and was also an attorney with his own law practice in Grafton. In addition, Judge Nines was previously City Attorney for Grafton. Prior to 2007, he was a lawyer for the firm of Huddleston Bolen LLP., in Charleston, and was a law clerk for Judge Moats from 2003 to 2005. He is a registered Patent Attorney with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Judge Nines has a 1998 bachelor’s degree and a 2000 master’s degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from West Virginia University along with a 2003 law degree from the University of Akron Law School. Judge Nines is a long-time supporter of youth sports. While in private practice, he was an assistant football and strength training coach at Grafton High School. He was also a radio broadcaster providing coverage of Grafton High School football games for 18 years. Judge Nines commented that he was “tremendously honored to be asked to sit on the Supreme Court and I look forward to serving.”

He and his wife, Donette, a registered dietitian and Nutrition Director with the Taylor County Board of Education, live in Thornton and have young twins.

