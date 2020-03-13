Woman alleges medical information was disclosed without authorization by Princeton Family Healthcare employee

PRINCETON – A Mercer County woman alleges her private medical information was wrongfully disclosed to a third party by a Princeton Family Healthcare employee.

Nicole Casey filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Princeton Family Health Care PLLC and Sha-Manique Dowell alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Casey alleges she was notified by Princeton Community Hospital on June 19, 2018, that her private medical information had been disclosed to a third party without permission. She alleges Dowell accessed her medical information without authorization and disclosed it to others. Casey alleges Princeton was negligent in its hiring and supervision of Dowell, its employee.

Casey seeks damages, interest, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Ryan Flanigan of The Flanigan Law Office in Princeton.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Mark Wills.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 20-C-10-MW