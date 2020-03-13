West Virginia Record

Friday, March 13, 2020

Scary Creek Materials alleges it is owed more than $30,000 for materials it supplied to company

State Court

By Marian Johns | Mar 13, 2020

CHARLESTON – A construction company allegedly owes more than $30,000 for aggregate materials to a St. Albans company. 

Central Contracting Inc., doing business as Scary Creek Materials, filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Wolfe Construction Co. Inc. alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Scary Creek entered into a verbal contract April 7, 2019, with Wolfe to supply aggregate, the suit states. Scary Creek alleges that throughout the rest of 2019, it supplied Wolfe with $33,035.06 worth of aggregate for two of its construction projects. It alleges Wolfe has yet to pay for the material.

Scary Creek seeks monetary relief of $33,035.06, interest and all other appropriate relief. It is represented by Norman Daniels Jr. and R. Ford Francis of The Daniels Law Firm PLLC in Charleston. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-46

