Rental property owner alleges leaky American Water Works pipe caused $50,000 in damages

CHARLESTON – American Water Works and West Virginia American Water Co. are facing a suit alleging a 20-year leak in their water line caused property damage at a Kanawha County property.

Troy Barnett filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against American Water Works Co. Inc. and West Virginia American Water Co.

Barnett resides in Charleston where the defendants service the water line that runs along the road to his property. He alleges that prior to the defendants' replacing the waterline in February of 2019, the line leaked for 20 years. Barnett claims the leak caused damage to his rental property's driveway, retaining wall and landscaping, which cost him $50,000 in expenses.

Barnett seeks monetary relief of $50,000, interest, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Attorney Richard Robb in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-43