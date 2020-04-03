Man sues Kanawha County dealership, GM over claims GMC Terrain is defective

CHARLESTON – A Kanawha County man is suing a car dealership and General Motors claiming his new GMC Terrain failed to conform to the warranty and still has not been repaired despite attempts to do so.

Arif Malik filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against General Motors LLC and Moses Cadillac Buick GMC Truck Inc. alleging violation of the Lemon Law, breach of express warranties and other claims.

Malik, who is owner of Ravenswood Family Medicine Center, purchased a new 2018 GMC Terrain from Moses on Oct. 31, 2018, which included a manufacturer's warranty. He alleges that he discovered issues with the vehicle that were not fixed after four attempts by the defendant dealership. He also alleges GM failed and refused to provide a comparable replacement vehicle.

Malik seeks a cancellation of the contract, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-39