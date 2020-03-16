Louisiana construction company claims it is owed more than half a million for supplies used on Wetzel County project

NEW MARTINSVILLE – A Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based construction company alleges it is owed more than half a million dollars for labor, equipment and tools it supplied for a compressor facility construction project in West Virginia.

MMR Construction filed a complaint in Wetzel Circuit Court against Appalachia Midstream Services LLC; Pipeline Systems Inc.; Holloman Corp.; and Statoil Pipelines LLC, doing business as Statoilhydro Pipelines LLC, alleging unjust enrichment and breach of contract.

MMR states in its complaint that it entered into a subcontract with Pipeline Systems in 2018 to supply labor, materials, tools and equipment for Appalachia Midstream's Blake Ridge Compressor Facility construction project in Wetzel County. MMR alleges it has not been paid in full and is owed more than half a million dollars.

MMR seeks monetary relief of $534,446.55 and all other just relief. It is represented by M. David Griffith Jr. and Sarah Meadows of Thomas Combs & Spann PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jeffrey Cramer.

Wetzel Circuit Court case number 20-C-1