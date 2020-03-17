Elkview man alleges he was terminated by Cintas due to his age

CHARLESTON – A former Cintas employee who lost his job after 20 years with the company claims he was terminated due to his age.

James Warden of Elkview filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Cintas Corp., No. 2 doing business as Cintas, and Travis Maylee alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, the Wage Payment and Collection Act, breach of implied contract and other claims.

Warden worked for Cintas and Maylee for more than 20 years as a stock room supervisor. Warden, who was 58 years old at the time, alleges he was replaced by an employee who is approximately 38 years old on a date not disclosed in the complaint. He claims that his supervisor Maylee, is also "substantially younger" than him, told him he was being terminated because of consolidation. Warden claims almost all of the employees who were terminated as part of the consolidation are older than 40.

Warden seeks damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Adrian Hoosier III of The Hoosier Law Firm in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-37