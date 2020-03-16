Former Northern Correctional Center inmate alleges officers slammed him into wall, floor

CHARLESTON – Two West Virginia Department of Corrections officers are facing a suit from a former inmate who alleges they repeatedly slammed him into a wall and the floor, causing head injuries.

Eric Shrewsbury filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Correctional Officer Householder and Corporal Cook alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress/outrageous conduct and other claims.

Shrewsbury was an inmate of the West Virginia Department of Corrections at the Northern Correctional Center. He alleges that he made "offensive comments" while being escorted back to his cell by the defendants after a fight with another inmate on an unnamed date. He alleges was slammed into the wall and onto the floor several times by the defendants, causing him to sustain head injuries.

Shrewsbury also claims the defendants beat him and shoved a latex glove up his rectum after placing him in his cell. He also alleges the defendants had a pattern of using excessive force on other inmates.

Shrewsbury seeks punitive damages, interest, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Paul Strobel of Stroebel & Strobel PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-32